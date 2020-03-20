Advice to keep refuse workers safe

Used tissues and disposable cleaning cloths used by those who are ill or may have come into contact with the coronavirus must be put in a separate bag and put aside for at least 72 hours before being put in the ordinary general waste bin, experts say.

Shropshire Council says it is working closely with partner Veolia to minimise the impact of coronavirus on recycling and waste services.

"Business continuity plans have been successfully implemented and resources are being closely monitored to ensure the most essential services can continue to be delivered safely. Currently services are operating with no significant disruption," a spokesman said.

Householders that are self isolating are being told to continue to use recycling and waste collection services as normal, with one important exception.

The UK Government’s ‘Stay at home’ advice states:

Store personal waste such as used tissues and disposable cleaning cloths securely within disposable rubbish bags. Please do not place any of these items in your recycling containers as they will not be collected;

Place these bags into another bag, tied securely and keep separate from other waste;

These bags should be put aside for at least 72 hours, before being put in your usual external general waste bin;

Please do not take this waste to your local Household Waste and Recycling Centre.

The council spokesman said: "Please dispose of your other household waste as normal. It is more important than ever to ensure that recycling is clean and dry, and that any rubbish bags are all securely tied, to help prevent spills and protect our collection teams and the public."