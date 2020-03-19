Ellesmere Town Hall is coronavirus crisis co-ordination centre

The Ellesmere Covid 19 Community Support Group has been formed by Ellesmere Town Council to help the local community during the pandemic.

Mayor, Councillor Paul Goulbourne, said Ellesmere Town Council and local volunteers have come together to provide help where it’s needed.

This could include deliveries of food and prescriptions, dog-walking and a simple telephone call to check on people.

"The Town Hall will be the coordinating centre with the staff dedicated to answering phones and emails to this end Ellesmere Town Council have set up a dedicated Website, Facebook page and email address for you to register for help and or to volunteer," he said.

See also:

More information is on ellesmerecovidsupportgroups.org.uk or the Ellesmere Covid 19 community support group facebook page or contact ellesmerecovid19@yahoo.com or ring 01691 622698 & 01691 596290.

"These are uncertain times and if you are self-isolating due to symptoms or are high risk then we can help support you through our network of volunteers."

"If you can help by delivering items or checking on local residents who are self-isolating, we want to hear from you. using the above contact details. We will need two referees to vouch for you.

We will then put you on our volunteer register and provide you with an ID card."