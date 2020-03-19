Coronavirus: Police warning after people knock on doors asking to test for virus in Tern Hill

Market Drayton's Safer Neighbourhood Team said on social media that it had received reports of two people knocking on doors in the Tern Hill area.

A police account said: "Please do not allow them in as it could be a distraction to get into your property.

"Police attended, nobody in the area, please report on 101 if this happens."

Testing for coronavirus is currently only carried out in hospitals.

