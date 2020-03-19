Menu

Advertising

Coronavirus: Police warning after people knock on doors asking to test for virus in Tern Hill

By Rob Smith | Tern Hill | Coronavirus | Published: | Last Updated:

Police have warned of people knocking on doors near Market Drayton asking to test for coronavirus.

Market Drayton's Safer Neighbourhood Team said on social media that it had received reports of two people knocking on doors in the Tern Hill area.

A police account said: "Please do not allow them in as it could be a distraction to get into your property.

"Police attended, nobody in the area, please report on 101 if this happens."

Testing for coronavirus is currently only carried out in hospitals.

See also:

Coronavirus Health News Tern Hill North Shropshire Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News