Conservation group: Spot butterflies to help with mental health

It comes as National Trust announced it is planning to keep many of its parks and gardens open during the coronavirus outbreak for free.

Butterfly Conservation, which has a branch in the West Midlands that covers Shropshire, says people who are able to get outside can look after their mental health by spending time in gardens or outdoor spaces.

The charity says gardens are waking up to spring and there are plenty of species of butterfly to look out for.

Richard Fox, associate director for recording and research at Butterfly Conservation, said: “There are a surprising number of species of butterfly which are coming out of hibernation ready for spring.

"In just the last few days we have had recorded sightings of Brimstone, Peacock, Small Tortoiseshell and Red Admiral all getting active as the weather is warming.

“The three common White butterflies (large, small and green-veined) have also all been sighted already this year in the UK and before long it will be possible to see Orange Tips and Speckled Wood, both of which are early flying butterflies. We’ve not had any recorded sightings yet, but we’d love to receive one.

“The Holly Blue is the only blue butterfly that people are likely to see in their gardens in suburban or urban areas, which should be flying before too long. There are moths flying at night too, though they are a little harder to see in large numbers before the weather starts really warming up.”

Butterfly Conservation chief executive Julie Williams said: “While it’s crucial that we all stay safe and take steps to keep ourselves and others physically well at the moment, it’s also important that we take care of our mental health too.

Advertising

“Anxiety, isolation and feeling stuck at home can have detrimental effects for our mental health and we’re encouraging anyone who can access an outdoor space to take a break in nature, while respecting the guidance on social distancing.

“There’s so much life waking up for spring in our gardens and outdoor spaces and many of us might have a bit more opportunity to explore them than usual. It’s a proven fact that spending time in nature can have beneficial effects on your mental health.

“Take some mindful time to watch for our first spring butterflies, record what you see and share it online. You could also plant some wildflower seeds now, ready for our summer pollinators.”

Visit butterfly-conservation.org