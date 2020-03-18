Watch: Ludlow childcare centre's singalong videos for self-isolating youngsters

Busy Bodies Childcare has created its own YouTube channel with stories and songs for children to watch from the comfort of their homes.

A number of videos have been uploaded featuring director James Boddey performing a variety of children's favourites, along with a 'Wash Your Hands Song' encouraging cleanliness and good hygiene.

Wash your hands song

James said: "We had always wanted to set up a YouTube channel anyway, but we have had some children who have had to self isolate and we still wanted them to be able to join in with our songs and our stories.

"We're going to be looking to use Facebook Live to help it be more interactive for those children who are having to stay at home."

James and his team are keen to continue to use the channel to support parents, children and their community as whole during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Getting together and helping each other has always been our ethos, and now more than ever we should be doing all we can to support each other," he added.

"All children can enjoy our channel, and we hope they can benefit from our songs and our stories."

Busy Bodies' YouTube channel can be found at youtube.com/channel/UCJrrQ1tAvP0DxKCDXwe6h0A