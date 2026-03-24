164 job losses confirmed at regional NHS commissioning bodies covering Shropshire and Staffordshire

Integrated care boards (ICB) across the country have been told to hugely reduce their running costs as a part of the Government’s plans to put more cash into care.

The ICBs for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and NHS Staffordshire and Stoke on Trent are now working as a ‘cluster’ and staff were invited to apply for voluntary redundancy last year.

A spokesperson for the cluster said: “Following NHS England approval, 164 voluntary redundancy applications have been approved to date and are proceeding to settlement agreement stage across the ICB Cluster for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and NHS Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent.”

The spokesperson added that work is ongoing to finalise the workforce for the new integrated structure.

Simon Whitehouse, Chief Executive Officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and NHS Staffordshire & Stoke on Trent. Picture: NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

“Work is ongoing to finalise the future workforce model for the new integrated structure, and therefore the total number of roles required is not yet confirmed.

“We continue to follow all established processes and engage with our staff throughout this period.

“Workforce information will be shared through the appropriate channels once finalise.”

The Government’s NHS Government Reset Programme is set to be discussed at an ICB cluster meeting in Wellington on Thursday this week (March 26).

Simon Whitehouse, chief executive of the cluster, is set to tell his colleagues that work is continuing to “develop an affordable structure for the cluster in line with the reduced running cost allowance of £19.55 per head of population.”

Mr Whitehouse’s report adds: “Colleagues started to leave both ICBs in February.

The headquarters of NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin in Wellington. Picture: LDRS

“Of colleagues leaving there is no doubt that we are losing a significant amount of knowledge, experience and commitment.

“On behalf of the Board and the executive team, I would like to thank every single colleague that has made the decision to leave through the voluntary redundancy process for their service and contribution to improving the health of the population.

“Your work has made a positive difference for local people, and we wish you the very best for whatever you choose to do next – thank you.”

The senior leadership team is included in the voluntary redundancy process and final structures and job descriptions being issued.

“Colleagues were offered a second opportunity to apply for voluntary redundancy, which closed after final structures and job descriptions were issued, enabling people to make the most informed decision for them personally.

“The selection process for roles within the new structure will take place in April.”