Shropshire has highest suicide rate in West Midlands - latest figures show

A report sent to the Shropshire Health and Wellbeing Board said that 13.5 people per 100,000 take their life in the county, which is also higher than the average in England (10.9 per 100,000).

However, while bosses concede that the position is concerning, Shropshire remains “mid-range” compared with its statistical neighbours (seventh out of 16), suggesting that broader demographic and geographic factors may be influencing risk.

“Every death by suicide is a tragedy for families, friends, and communities,” said Gordon Kochane, public health consultant at Shropshire Council.

The Guildhall in Shrewsbury, home of Shropshire Council. Picture: LDRS

“Reducing suicide is a shared responsibility across our whole system and communities. No single organisation can prevent suicide alone – it requires every partner, employer service and resident to play their part in creating hope, reducing stigma and ensuring that people in distress receive timely and compassionate support.”

To respond to the increase, Mr Kochane said a range of activities are in place. This includes the launch of the Orange Button Community Scheme which involves a network of trained volunteers who are comfortable speaking to people about suicide, and can signpost them to support.

There has also been the publication of a new matrix for suicide, bereavement and self harm, the delivery of community events to raise awareness of suicide and broader mental health support, and enhanced data intelligence.

There is also a review of online information and guidance of webpages for support on concerns on suicide, while a task and finish ground is currently reviewing the suicide and self harm care pathways for children and young people.

Mr Kochane said that, during 2026/27, the Shropshire Suicide Prevention Action Group will continue to build a plan for community engament, review a communication plan to ensure the right messages are communicated, and continue to expand the real time surveillance system with partners.

Capturing a risk data presentation from wider parters, including emergency and blue light services, will also be explored, while the group will engage with statistical neighbour areas showing lower rates of suicide to understand transferable learning.

A suicide learning review process to inform future prevention activity will be launched, added Mr Kochane.

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