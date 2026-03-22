Watch: Drone captures latest progress on Shrewsbury’s huge hospital build

It's now been 19 months since work began on the construction of a huge four-storey building at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

When finished, the new block will bring together maternity and women’s services, as well as children’s care and critical care units.

As well as creating a 27,000‑square‑metre expansion, the project also includes a full redesign of the current emergency department - part of which opened to the public earlier this month.

It's now been 19 months since work began on the construction of a huge four-storey building at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Photo: SaTH

The redesigned area now houses the previously named Fit to Sit area, now called Ambulatory Majors - for the assessment and treatment of patients who are stable, able to walk, and do not require an overnight stay.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH) said the purpose‑built space offers a more efficient and comfortable environment and separates ambulatory patients from those with more serious conditions, helping to reduce congestion and support better patient flow.

It's now been 19 months since work began on the construction of a huge four-storey building at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Photo: SaTH

Meanwhile, construction of a new waiting room is still underway and scheduled for completion this summer, and plans are advancing for a dedicated children’s emergency care space.

That will mark the full redevelopment of the emergency department - which is due to complete in 2027.

Along with the new building, the changes will ultimately make Shrewsbury the county’s main centre for emergency treatment, while the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford will concentrate on planned care.

In NHS terms, planned care refers to treatment arranged ahead of time - everything from elective surgeries to outpatient appointments and diagnostic tests.

But all of that is still some way off, with the new building expected to start welcoming patients towards the end of 2028.