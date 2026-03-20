'Surge' in Telford hospital parking complaints to health watchdog explained

Jan Suckling, the chief officer at Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin told a meeting that she has seen “more and more people complaining about the car parking at PRH.”

She told the health and wellbeing board on Thursday (March 19) that she had noticed the rise in complaints to her in the last few weeks.

She added that the public has continued to express concerns about GP access and hospital waiting lists.

Health & Wellbeing Board at Telford & Wrekin Council. Picture: LDRS

Nigel Lee, the director of strategy and partnerships at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) said car parking is a recognised issue at both hospitals.

But the recent increase in complaints had been due to the installation of solar power canopies over some spaces. He added that this is an “interruption rather than a permanent” issue, and spaces would be returned to use.

Mr Lee also said the trust is “amongst the most improved in the country” when it comes to outpatient waiting times.

He added that outpatient waits are “continuing to reduce week on week”.

Chiefs are aiming to eliminate 52 week waits for treatment as well as getting more patients seen within 18 weeks, he told the meeting.