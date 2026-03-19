Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) said it was proud to celebrate its "pivotal contribution" to the internationally acclaimed STAMPEDE trial this Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

The trial has meant local patients were among the first to access innovative treatments – most notably abiraterone – years before they became routinely available through the NHS.

Over the duration of the trial, SaTH supported and delivered the recruitment of 317 patients, making a substantial contribution to one of the largest and most influential prostate cancer studies ever undertaken.

The results of the STAMPEDE trial have since shown that these treatments are highly effective, showing a 40 per cent reduction in the risk of death and reducing the risk of disease progression.

SaTH said the STAMPEDE trial results have demonstrated that the treatments are highly effective, significantly improving outcomes for patients.

For men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer the median overall survival increased to approximately 6.6 years with abiraterone, compared with 3.8 years with standard treatment – representing around a 40 per cent reduction in the risk of death.

For men with high-risk non-metastatic prostate cancer, adding two years of abiraterone plus prednisolone led to major long-term benefits. The treatment halved the risk of disease recurrence, significantly improved metastasis-free survival, and reduced prostate cancer-specific and overall mortality by 40 to 50 per cent, compared with standard treatment alone.

This robust evidence directly informed the NICE approval of abiraterone for newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer, ensuring many more patients across England can now access this life-changing therapy.

Dr John Jones, medical director at SaTH, said: “Cancer remains one of the NHS’s highest priorities because it touches so many lives across our patients, colleagues and their families, and we know that timely diagnosis and high-quality treatment make a profound difference.

“This achievement reflects the dedication of SaTH’s research and clinical teams and highlights the transformative impact of taking part in clinical trials. The STAMPEDE trial has delivered real, measurable benefits for patients – both today and for the future of prostate cancer care.”