The award is based on reviews from residents, families and friends, recognising care homes that consistently provide outstanding care and support.

For the team at Lynhales Hall, the recognition reflects the dedication, compassion and hard work shown by staff every day.

To mark the achievement, the home hosted a small celebration where residents and staff came together to share the exciting news.

The home was decorated with balloons and a celebratory banner, while residents enjoyed special logo cakes to mark the occasion.

The atmosphere was filled with pride and smiles as residents congratulated the team who support them every day. The celebration highlighted the strong sense of community within the home and the close relationships between residents and staff.

Nick Brown, Home Manager at Lynhales Hall, said: "We are incredibly proud to have received this recognition. It means so much to know that residents and families appreciate the care and support we provide.

“This award truly reflects the dedication of our wonderful team who work so hard every day to create a warm and welcoming environment for our residents."

Operated by Rotherwood Healthcare, Lynhales Hall provides award-winning dementia and complex care, with a focus on enriching the lives of residents and creating a place where people feel valued, supported and truly at home.

The Top 20 recognition is a proud moment for everyone at Lynhales Hall and a testament to the commitment of the team to delivering exceptional care.

To find out more about Lynhales Hallcall 01544 340238.