Leaders of two Shropshire NHS trusts prepare to formally join forces

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust’s (SaTH) board is set to meet in public in the county town on Thursday morning.

Jo Williams, chief executive at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: SaTH

But the next time the senior leaders come together they will meet in public as a part of a ‘group’ with the Shropshire Community NHS Trust (Shropcom).

The trusts will remain as separate statutory organisations, while having a shared leadership to oversee strategy and service delivery.

Jo Williams, who is already group chief executive of both SaTH and Shropcom, is set to tell this week’s hospital trust board that “the future is immediate.”

She adds: “With the submission of our three year plan, and the establishment of our group model as from April 1, 2026, the future is immediate and we look forward to further working with our communities and partners to meet the healthcare needs of those who rely upon us.”

The move comes as the Government’s 10 year plan for the NHS pushes for a move away from hospitals into the community, towards digital services and towards prevention.

Ms Williams confirmed some senior appointments to the new board.

He report to Thursday’s meeting reads: “I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to both executive teams across SaTH and SCHT for their continued support.

“It is very encouraging to observe the collaborative efforts between our teams, placing patients and citizens at the centre of our work, and proactively identifying opportunities to improve and adapt our pathway.”

A group chief nurse has now been appointed and will start in the summer. Ned Hobbs SaTH’s chief operating officer has been appointed deputy CEO (SaTH) in addition to his current portfolio.

Meanwhile Inese Robotham, assistant chief executive will retire at the end of March 2026.

In other changes Matthew Neal, director of hospital transformation, will have an expanded role as group director of estates, facilities, and capital programmes which is a new board role.

Ms Williams will also tell her colleagues that a three year operational plan has been sent to to NHS England.

“It sets out how we will move forward over the next three years to build on our progress.

“This sets out a clear and credible trajectory for continued improvement across the organisation, including delivery of the Hospitals Transformation Programme by 2028, further digital transformation and more care delivered in the community.

“The plan has been developed collaboratively with colleagues at Shropshire Community Trust to ensure accurate identification and delivery of the opportunities offered by the group, aligning with the objectives of the 10-year strategy.”

The next time the boards of the two organisations meet has been set at Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.