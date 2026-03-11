Bilingual app launched to help people quit smoking in Wales

A new app will offer free, bilingual and personalised support to help people quit smoking for good across Wales

Public Health Wales’ new Help Me Quit (HMQ) mobile app, provides an additional route for people who want to quit with flexible, digital support, including those who may not want to use traditional stop smoking services.

Smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease amongst adults over 35 in Wales, responsible for an average of 3,845 deaths, which is 10 per cent of all deaths in this age group and more than 17,000 hospital admissions each year,

While smoking rates continue to fall, many people still attempt to quit without support, despite evidence showing that using specialist NHS stop smoking services gives people their best chance of quitting for good.

The app launches on No Smoking Day (Wednesday 11 March 2026), a national day that encourages and motivates people to take the first step towards a healthier, smokefree life.

It offers evidence-based behavioural support that people can use 24/7, and it signposts users to specialist Help Me Quit services for further support. It also allows users to set a quit date, log if they smoke and when, record motivations, and track progress over time.

Built-in tools include a calculator showing money saved and health improvements since quitting, alongside motivational content such as videos to help people manage cravings and triggers.

This launch supports Public Health Wales’ wider call to make healthy choices easier in everyday life. Creating environments where tobacco and vaping products are less visible, less appealing and no longer seen as a normal part of daily life helps people who are trying to quit and prevents future generations from starting.

Chris Emmerson, Consultant in Public Health, Public Health Wales, said: “This new app gives people in Wales a powerful new tool to help them stop smoking. We know many smokers want to quit, but many try on their own without support.

“The Help Me Quit app brings evidence-based behavioural support directly into people’s hands—whenever and wherever they need it. We are delighted to launch the app on No Smoking Day, a time when so many people are motivated to make a positive change to improve their health.”

Jim McManus, Executive Director of Health and Wellbeing, Public Health Wales, added: “The app complements our existing Help Me Quit services and provides a simple starting point for anyone thinking about stopping. Whether someone wants to quit today, next week or is just exploring their options, the app guides them every step of the way. If users need extra help, the app makes it easy to connect directly with our dedicated stop smoking advisors.”

The HMQ app will continue to evolve over time, using feedback and evidence to strengthen the support available for people across Wales who want to quit.

Get the app by visiting helpmequit.wales, download it from the App Store and Google Play or scan the QR code on campaign posters and partner materials