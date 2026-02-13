Appeal launched to help grow Shropshire's network of grief cafés and support more bereaved people

Shropshire Grief Tending Services CIC is raising money through Crowdfund Shropshire in a bid to reach more communities.

The organisation currently runs grief cafés at Wem Town Hall, Ludlow Library, Shrewsbury Library and Leegomery Community Centre in Telford.

Its new project, Holding Grief, Growing Hope, aims to create more spaces for people to gather, access trauma‑informed support, and train as grief volunteers.

The cafés provide what the organisation describes as a warm, inclusive environment where “sorrow is honoured” and support is available for those grieving a death, coping with loss or navigating crisis and change.

Photograph: The Centre for Ageing Better

Community donations made through the crowdfunding campaign will be matched by Shropshire Council using money from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which supports the Government’s national missions to boost local growth and widen opportunities.

Donations can be made online at: spacehive.com/holdinggriefgrowinghope

Wem councillor Gary Groves said: “In times of financial difficulty and uncertainty it can be hard to find funding to support local groups, however important they may be.

"The benefit of Crowdfund Shropshire and the civic crowdfunding approach is that it matches a grant from Shropshire Council with community donations. This collective approach makes a little bit go further and it makes things happen.

“We all benefit when people think of others and their communities. Making a small pledge demonstrates to volunteers and those who give their time regularly that they have the support of the wider community behind them.

"I would particularly ask local businesses to consider whether they may be able to assist with a donation.”

Deputy leader of Shropshire Council Alex Wagner added: “This project is based on a model that works and has proven beneficial for the people of Wem, Ludlow and Shrewsbury in need of support when experiencing grief and other forms of crisis.

“I encourage anyone living in other parts of Shropshire who would like to benefit from this service themselves, or see others in the community benefit, to think about giving some support. Donations can be as little as a few pounds but they all add up to make a difference.”