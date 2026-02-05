NHS patients from all across Wales and parts of England often access healthcare across the border to use services closer to home, to receive treatment not available locally or to access specialist care.

However, with health a devolved policy area, evidence previously heard by the committee has shown that patients can face challenges, such as with accessing medical records, transport and hospital referrals.

The aim of the inquiry is to understand what the most pressing issues are for those accessing cross-border healthcare, and how the UK Government works with the Welsh Government to ensure cross-border arrangements run smoothly.

The Committee will explore how the use of data and digitalisation could improve patients’ experience, as well as if Welsh language provision is sufficient in cross-border healthcare.

The inquiry will also look at how reforms such as the abolition of NHS England and the UK Government’s 10 Year Health Plan will impact the cross-border health system.

As part of the inquiry, the Committee will be inviting NHS patients who access cross-border healthcare to take part in a survey on their experiences.

Ruth Jones MP, Chair of the Welsh Affairs Committee, said: “People may move across the border to see their GP, visit a local service or access specialist care. Our inquiry will be looking at any barriers that currently exist to accessing cross-border healthcare and whether all those responsible for providing services are working together to deliver the best outcomes for patients.”

The Committee is inviting written submissions in response to the following questions:

What are the most pressing issues for those accessing cross-border healthcare, whether through a GP, hospital, or specialist care?

How can the use of data and digitalisation improve the experience of patients using cross-border healthcare and the information available to clinicians? What changes need to made to ensure cross-border compatibility?

How will recently announced reforms, including the abolition of NHS England and the UK Government's 10 Year Health Plan, impact on cross-border healthcare?

Is Welsh language provision sufficient in cross-border healthcare?

What is the experience of patients in England and Wales who are reliant on the use of healthcare services on the other side of the border?

What lessons can be learned from other cross-border health arrangements?

The committee wants to hear your views. It welcomes submissions from anyone with answers to the questions in the call for evidence. You can submit evidence until Friday, March 27 2026.

submit evidence online at https://committees.parliament.uk/call-for-evidence/3846/

For further information about submitting evidence to this inquiry email at welshcom@parliament.uk, or by call 020 7219 1424 (general enquiries)