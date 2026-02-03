Miranda Ashwell, head of services at Lingen Davies Cancer Support, was runner up in the Health Creating Community Connector of the Year category at the Excellence in Health Creation Awards.

As part of its community commitment, Lingen Davies Cancer Support launched a LiveLife Cancer Awareness Service in 2021.

The free-to-access service and voluntary Cancer Champions programme, delivered by Miranda and her team, are about encouraging people to attend cancer screening when invited, and highlighting the importance of early diagnosis.

Alexandra Mace, Healthcare Inequalities partnership lead, and Miranda Ashwell, head of services at Lingen Davies

Nominated by Alexandra Mace, healthcare inequalities Partnership lead, and Tracey Jones, deputy director of healthcare inequalities at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board, the award was ‘open to any individual or organisation that has been supporting the building of connections between people and/or communities… to enable new activity and solutions to emerge that support health creation and reduce health inequity’.

Vanessa Whatley, chief nursing officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “We are thrilled to see the work of Miranda and the Lingen Davies team recognised as runners-up in the Health Creating Community Connector category at the Excellence in Health Creation Awards. This achievement highlights the power of partnership working across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and the shared commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of our communities.

“Our collaboration with Lingen Davies has enabled us to reach people in new and meaningful ways, and by working together, we are helping to reduce health inequalities and strengthen the connections that make a lasting difference to people’s lives.

“We are proud to continue building on this partnership and to play our part in creating healthier, more informed and connected communities across our system.”

The Cancer Champions programme, delivered through Lingen Davies’ LiveLife Cancer Awareness Service, trains local people to raise awareness of cancer through everyday conversations, have the knowledge to confidently explain the importance of cancer screening, and recognise and share what would make attendance easier.

Miranda Ashwell said: “We know that there’s a huge number of people who don’t take up their invitations for free cancer screening, despite the fact that screening saves thousands of lives every year. That’s why the Cancer Champion and LiveLife programmes are so important.

“It gives people the knowledge and confidence they need to have those vital conversations with peers about cancer and change the narrative on cancer screening, encouraging people to attend cancer screening when invited.

“I’m proud that my work contributes towards reducing health inequity and am incredibly grateful for this nomination which highlights not only my efforts and the efforts of my team, but also the impact Lingen Davies has in our community,” she added.

Naomi Atkin, Lingen Davies CEO, added: “Since she joined the team, Miranda has been a true visionary in steering the LiveLife and Cancer Champions programmes to where they are now. We’re so proud of her achievements and are delighted that her efforts have been publicly recognised.”