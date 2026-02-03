Llandrindod Wells Town Council wrote to all town and community councils urging them to unite, to write to the Welsh Government and to help them lobby for better and more equitable healthcare for Powys residents and to revisit the funding formula.

In their letter they said residents in Powys are facing a ticking time bomb with regards to NHS provisions from both the Welsh government and NHS England services.

They want to open up a dialogue between neighbouring town and community councils to take proactive action, as well as creating a united force to put greater pressure on the Welsh government for assistance in the matter and create more sustainable healthcare services in Powys.

They also want the local councils to see collectively what they can do to help improve the provision of healthcare and social care services in Powys.

They said by creating healthier communities through preventative measures and community action – and by treating patients closer to home - perhaps they can start to turn back the tide on this ever increasing problem of insufficient local services and burgeoning debt.

They called on councils in the area to form a coalition and hold meetings to find a way forwards on this vital issue, with the first meeting to be held in early Spring 2026.

At a recent meeting, town clerk Jane Johnston said: “We have had 12 councils come back and put forward representatives so far. But I am aware that some councils are still to meet and others only meet bi-monthly.

“Many have said they would not want to travel for a meeting so maybe we could hold the first one online but we realise that we need to move quickly.

“We want to add in Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick and Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans, as well as other local politicians.

“We would hope to hold the first meeting towards the end of February or early March.

“I think our chairman should chair the meetings because the initiative has come from this council and I would ask councils yet to consider the idea, to put forward one representative and let me know if they would like to join in.”

At their recent meeting Rhayader Town Council agreed that Councillor Julie Davies should be their representative. She agreed to contact Llandrindod Wels Town Council and to attend any joint meeting.