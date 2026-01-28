Doctor jailed for using false passport facing disclosure allegations

Between July 2004 and October 2005, Dr Victor Evbuomwan falsely used a passport on several occasions in Berkshire.

On August 24, 2007, he was convicted on four counts of using a false instrument and two of obtaining a pecuniary advantage for self by deception. For each offence, he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, to serve concurrently.

However, on February 29, 2024, in response to a query from his employer, Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust, about his conviction, Dr Evbuomwan said: “I understood it was an immigration matter of over 15 years ago that has been successfully appealed.”

As part of a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing, Dr Evbuomwan has admitted saying that. However, he does not agree that his conviction was for fraud/criminal offences and not an immigration matter, and he had only appealed the deportation order.

Dr Evbuomwan has also denied that his conduct was dishonest, and his fitness to practice is impaired.

In total, Dr Evbuomwan faces 14 charges, some of which have been admitted and found proved. The majority of the allegations took place when he worked in Berkshire. This includes making false declarations when completing forms in respect of his court conviction. He also worked at Northampton General Hospital. The hearing is scheduled to last until February 10.