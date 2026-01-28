Knighton group recognised with prestigious award for funding a first responder car

At a recent meeting David Gardner, Assistant Chief Commissioner for St Johns Ambulance Service, presented the Committee with the award for their contribution in providing a car to be used for The First Responders in Knighton and Presteigne.

The service has been extremely well used as can be seen by the figures.

Thanks went to Sean Gundy for his hard work in getting the scheme up and running which is staffed by volunteers of which there are currently 10 active members.

They also have four Emergency Medical Technicians and one Paramedic who work full time for the NHS.

Five members are actively undertaking the Event Responder modules which will enable them to respond as Alternative Responders upon completion.

Sue Wilson, who chairs the League, said how pleased the committee was to have helped in this way and to be able to distribute funds appropriately for the good of the community.

St John’s always welcome more volunteers and they can begin training from an early age.