Bosses 'in the dark' over Healthwatch abolition plans in Shropshire

Last June, the Government announced that all of the 153 local groups in England would cease as part of a 10-year health strategy.

Lynn Cawley, chief officer at Healthwatch Shropshire. Picture: Shropshire Council's YouTube channel

Healthwatch acts as an independent patient voice, feeding back experiences, complaints and local needs to NHS trusts and primary care providers, including integrated care boards (ICB).

However, Health Secretary, Wes Streeting said the NHS needs “more doers and fewer checkers”, arguing a shift from independent scrutiny to in-house, technology-driven patient feedback.

Critics, including Healthwatch members, warn this could eliminate independent patient voices, reduce accountability, and create conflicts of interest by allowing services to “mark their own homework.”

It is understood that a new national patient experience directorate will be created, with functions likely to be spllit between the NHS and local authorities.

The issue was discussed at a Health and Wellbeing Board meeting on January 22. The chief officer at Healthwatch Shropshire, Lynn Cawley, asked the Board to consider the implication of abolishing the body, especially at a time when it is important to build public trust and confidence in services and to ensure openness and transparency.

She also asked for there to be practical next steps in place and to seek claification on the mechanism for the transfer of Healthwatch functions into the ICB and Shropshire Council.

However, Simon Whitehouse, chief executive officer of NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said he had received nothing in terms of clarification.

“But having that continued dialogue going forward is going to be really important,” he said.

“You’ve [Healthwath Shropshire] worked with us in a really positive, proactive and sensible way, even when raising some really difficult and challenging issues.”

Tanya Miles, interim chief executive at Shropshire, also confirmed that the local authority had not received any feedback.

“The abolition of Healthwatch feels like a real step back in terms of getting the real independent voice of our Shropshire residents,” she said.

“From a Health and Wellbeing Board, and certainly from a Shropshire Council perspective, we’ve got to remain resolute and 100 per cent committed to always making sure we get the independent voice of our residents, and not through the lens of any provider.”

The Board agreed to look at how it can take things forward at a forthcoming workshop, and to raise questions through local MPS and the NHS.