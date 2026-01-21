Shropshire hospitals' nursing chief hails waiting times progress

Our trust has managed to reduce waiting times by a third which is great news for our patients as they are being treated faster due to improvements.

We realise that there is more work to do, but we are so proud of clinical and operational teams who have made this happen.

Latest figures show that the number of patients waiting for treatment at our Trust has fallen by 30 per cent in a year and more than six in 10 of our patients are now treated within the 18-week target – up by more than 17 percentage points in a year.

We have also reduced the number of patients waiting longer than a year for treatment by almost 98 per cent since November 2024.

Additional inpatient and acute assessment capacity has been created at both hospitals. This will improve access to urgent and emergency care and protect the capacity for planned care during the winter months, and in the future.

We have enhanced productivity in outpatients, diagnostics and theatres investing in additional urgent and emergency care capacity, and new equipment to further improve productivity in outpatients, diagnostics and theatres.

It is also great news that young people can now volunteer as part of their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) and we can support the young people in our communities.

We have become an Approved Activity Provider (AAP) for the volunteering section of the DofE Award, offering volunteering opportunities for 14-24 year-olds who are working towards their Bronze, Silver or Gold DofE.

Volunteers aged 14-16 years-old will be able to help with fundraising and preparations for events for the Trust’s charity, SaTH Charity, based at William Farr House in Shrewsbury.

Volunteers who are aged 16-18 years-old, in addition to the opportunities for under 16s, can also undertake meet and greet, companionship, and ward support roles. Volunteers aged over 18 years-old can become a volunteer driver or drive the patient transport buggy, as well as take on X-ray and Accident & Emergency (A&E) support roles.

This week is Cervical Cancer Prevention Week and I would urge those who are eligible to book their cervical screening appointment – it’s quick, simple and could save your life.

Cervical screening saves lives. A few minutes having a smear test could prevent cervical cancer.

Please make an appointment as soon as possible if you have received an invitation for cervical screening or missed your last screening. There is no need to feel worried or embarrassed about the screening itself, as you will be put at ease.