Powys cancer charity to launch new service for Motor Neurone Disease patients

Bracken Trust volunteers enjoying the anniversary party

Bracken Trust volunteers at the event

Catching up and looking back at the Bracken Trust's events and achievements, volunteers at the 30th anniversary party

The Bracken Trust Cancer Support Centre in Llandrindod Wells said it is often asked if it can support patients with other life limiting illnesses.

So after carrying out some research with health board colleagues to find out which are most in need of additional support – they are taking action.

The Bracken Trust is putting everything in place to start supporting patients with MND and their family members and carers from February 2026.

They will be monitoring their capacity to judge when and how they can continue to offer support to others as well.

The charity based at Cefnllys Lane has also been awarded a National Lottery grant of £20,000 a year to open a pilot hub in Brecon.

The Bracken Trust Centre's Chief executive Lisa Griffiths said: “We have the staff to get it up and running, we are just sorting out a suitable venue, so we hope to start from the beginning of March 2026.

“If this is successful, we will look to open more hubs in the south of the county.”

Around 48 volunteers who support the trust in all kinds of way from running the shop, covering the meet and greet roles at the centre and the hubs, fundraising, taking part in the Bracken Singers and the Board of Trustees recently attended an After Christmas party to mark the 30th anniversary.

The trust has about 65 volunteers overall.

Lisa added: “It was lovely to be able to host the 48 who were able to attend the party, as we wanted them to know how much we appreciate everything they do for the Trust.

“We also awarded certificates to those who have achieved five and 10 years of voluntary service with us, there were 23, 19 who had achieved five years’ service and four who had completed 10 years’ service, which was lovely to see.

“We want to thank Hazel Morgan and Claire Eggerton who did all the catering for the event, they did a fantastic job.

“Reg and his wife Helen Cawthorne have supported the Trust since it began back in 1995, and they have both been the leading force in setting up and running our very successful shop in Middleton Street since it opened four years ago.

“Reg was the manager of the Trust in the early days, Chair of the Board of Trustees and is still a Trustee today. He gave a short presentation on when and why the Trust was formed and covered some of the fun events the original team experienced along the way. “

The Trust was set up originally due to Beryl Lichtenstein SRN who unfortunately suffered with cancer and realised that patients, their family members and carers needed a wraparound service to help with their mental health and physical health and wellbeing.

With her husband Dr Hans Lichtenstein, and their friend Grace Lawrence SRN who was the Macmillan Nurse, they were the three original founders of the Trust.

Through their creative 'buy a brick' campaign which, along with a generous £100,000 grant from The Henry Smith Charity, enabled them to buy and renovate the Centre in Cefnllys Lane, Llandrindod Wells, which is still thriving today.

The Trust has a team of nurses, therapists and counsellors who work from the centre and three Hubs in Knighton, Llanidloes and Llanwrtyd Wells.

Lisa said: “This last quarter of the financial year is always the toughest financially, so we would be very grateful for any donations that people feel they can make to support the Trust between now and the end of March.

“It also helps us greatly when people are kind enough to set up a regular donation via a standing order.

For more information visit their website at https://brackentrust.org.uk/