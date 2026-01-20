Flu symptoms: These 6 simple steps can help you beat the winter flu according to health expert

While, the latest data from UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has shared that flu and RSV cases are decreasing, the flu hasn’t gone away, with those who are eligible being encouraged to take up their flu vaccine before the scheme ends.

Dr Alex Allen, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “It’s encouraging to see that levels of flu and RSV have fallen for another week. But we mustn’t be complacent because our data from previous years tells us that the end of the flu season could still be some months away.

“Respiratory viruses are unpredictable, but there are steps people can take to reduce the spread and ensure we continue on this downward trend – including taking up a vaccine if you haven’t yet.”

How to ease flu symptoms?

Boosting our immune system is a highly effective way to support our health this winter. However, if we do catch the flu, Andy Briggs, health and fitness expert at XO Fitness, shares these six simple steps to help ease symptoms.

Hydration

Staying hydrated while recovering from the flu is important, as dehydration can make symptoms worse. Electrolytes, which are essential minerals like sodium, potassium, and magnesium, help regulate the balance of fluids in your body and support a healthy immune function. Taking a daily hydration sachet containing these electrolytes can help to keep you hydrated much more effectively than water alone.

Bone broth

Warm, clear broths are hydrating, nourishing, and can have a mild anti-inflammatory effect on the body. Similarly, ginger tea has potent anti-inflammatory properties that can ease congestion, settle an upset stomach, and help you breathe easier.

Protein

Protein is vital for building the immune system. Stock up on lean meats like turkey and chicken breast, or oily fish like salmon, which provide zinc and omega-3 fatty acids.

Bland or spicy foods

Garlic or turmeric possess antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties, so incorporating these ingredients into your meals is a good idea. However, if you’re already nauseous or have a stomach upset, stick to bland, easy-to-digest items, such as bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast.

Citrus and berries

Citrus fruits such as oranges, grapefruits and lemons and berries like strawberries and blueberries are high in antioxidants and also rich in Vitamin C. These fruits provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

What to avoid when you have the flu?

Some foods and drinks are best avoided if you have the flu. Andy recommends that you ditch alcohol and caffeine, which can lead to dehydration and stay away from takeaways, no matter how tempting.

Greasy, fried, or highly processed foods are harder to digest and can cause nausea and worsen hydration due to high salt levels. Instead, choose easy-to-digest foods that are gentle on your gut.

Cases of seasonal illnesses are spreading this winter. You can find out more about how to stay well during the colder weather at NHS.UK.