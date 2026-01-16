Nestle formula recall: the 3 steps parents can take right now outlined by an expert

The recall was announced on January 6, with an update provided on January 8, as the products may contain the toxin Cereulide, which is produced by some strains of Bacillus cereus and can cause vomiting and diarrhoea in infants.

In a statement, Nestle explained that while no illnesses had occurred, they were issuing the recall out of an “abundance of caution”.

It’s a worrying time for parents. In light of this, baby formula experts at Formuland are sharing their advice for parents navigating the recall.

Chris Smith, Formuland Operations Manager, said: “Hearing about a formula recall can be stressful for parents, but these actions are precautionary measures to protect babies. Stay calm and take practical steps: check your batch codes against the official list, monitor your baby's health, and contact healthcare professionals if you have concerns.”

What to do if baby formula is recalled?

The first thing parents should do when they hear a formula is being recalled is to stop using the product immediately and check the manufacturer for the affected batch codes.

Baby Stock

Nestle has published all the batch code lists in a statement, with codes found on the base of tins or boxes for powdered formulas, and on the side or top of containers for ready-to-feed formulas.

Smith said: “If you discover your formula is part of an affected batch, don't throw it away just yet. You may need it for reference or to return to the retailer for a refund. Instead, set it aside safely where it can't be accidentally used, and replace it with a new, unaffected batch immediately.”

What if my baby has already consumed the formula?

If your baby has already consumed formula from an affected batch, Smith recommends monitoring for any changes in your baby’s health and thoroughly sterilising and cleaning all feeding equipment, including bottles, teats, and preparation surfaces, as an extra precaution.

While Nestlé has confirmed no illnesses to date, Cereulide, the toxin identified in the recall, can cause vomiting and diarrhoea in infants.

Smith said: “Keep a close eye on your baby for any symptoms, particularly changes to their usual patterns. This includes any sickness, changes to bowel or bladder movements, or alterations to their wake windows and sleep patterns. If you notice anything unusual, contact your GP or health visitor straight away.”

Should you switch formula?

Sometimes parents may feel more comfortable switching brands after a formula recall. This isn’t always necessary, with Smith warning that suddenly changing formula can have effects on babies that parents should be aware of.

Smith said: “It’s important to know that recalls typically affect certain batches rather than the entire product line. Contamination can happen at various points in the manufacturing process, perhaps from a specific raw material batch or during production on a particular date. This is why you'll see specific batch codes listed rather than all products being withdrawn.

“Switching formulas can sometimes cause temporary digestive upset in babies, including changes to their stools, increased wind, or fussiness. If you do decide to change brands, it's worth discussing with your health visitor first, and introducing the new formula gradually if possible by mixing it with the old one over several days.”

For babies with specific dietary requirements, Smith advises speaking to a healthcare professional before making any changes, as finding a suitable alternative may require medical guidance.