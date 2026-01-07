Campaigners say Wales Air Ambulance have signed an extension on their lease with Welshpool Airport so the red helicopter will be at Welshpool until at least April 2027.

While Wales Air Ambulance has not specifically confirmed it, but a spokesperson said; “As preparations for the new airbase progress, we are looking at ensuring continuity – and that may involve extensions to existing base arrangements in the short-to-medium term. Of course, these are commercial-in-confidence conversations and it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.”

It was thought that the base would close this year after a campaign to stop it finally ended with a judicial review last year.

Campaigners have since taken up the fight to ensure the charity delivers on a commitment made by the review’s recommendations that the base shouldn’t close until Rapid Response Vehicles’s were in place.

Leading campaigners said following a meeting with the NHS Wales Joint Commissioning Committee (JCC) this week, who are responsible for the transition, they had found out that Wales Air Ambulance has signed a new lease for the Welshpool base until April 2027.

“During the meeting we asked about the promise that was made during consultation that no base would close before Recommendation 4 (RRVs) was in place and up and running. “Unfortunately, we struggled to get a direct answer from them as Stephen Harrhy who led the review had made the commitment that no base would close until RRV’s were in place and he has now left the health board.

“They said that unmet need had been identified through the consultation which they are now working on with Welsh Ambulance Service. They also said they are committed to work with LLAIS (an independent statutory body representing the people’s voice in Welsh health and social care) and will continue to meet with the campaign team, and we will be meeting with them again towards the end of January 2026.”

Wales Air Ambulance are closing bases in Welshpool and Caernarfon in favour of one central base in north east Wales, claiming it will see more lives saved. But local campaigners claim that will come at the expense of lives in rural Montgomerywshire.

A spokesperson for Wales Air Ambulance said: “Now that the three-year scrutiny process has ended, we are moving forward with plans to improve our service for Mid and North Wales.

“As part of the detailed transition plan to ensure we deliver on our promises of an improved Wales Air Ambulance, we are committed to protecting the existing service. Not doing so would be counterintuitive, as the sole purpose of this change is to improve patient care.

“We understand the desire for progress updates and we will provide them when possible. However, we hope people understand there will be times when we must respect confidentiality and external processes beyond our control.

“We wholeheartedly assure everyone in the county that our focus – now and in the future – is on you and your loved ones.”