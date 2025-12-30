West Midlands Ambulance Service is looking to recruit a host of new first responders across the county.

Key locations where volunteers are being sought are Newport, Church Stretton, Highley, Much Wenlock, Cleobury Mortimer, Bishops Castle, Clun, Leintwardine & Bucknell, and North Shropshire.

Volunteer Community First Responders are members of the public who have received medical training from West Midlands Ambulance Service and respond, when available and in their own time and without pay, to emergency 999 calls in both urban and rural areas.

They are vital in life-threatening situations, especially in some of the most serious cases such as a cardiac arrest and trauma when every second counts.

In addition to emergency response, CFRs support their local schemes through community engagement such as fundraising and promoting CPR and defibrillator awareness.

Regional Community Response Manager, Tim Cronin, said: “Maybe you’ve added ‘volunteering’ to your list of New Year’s Resolutions? If so, this position could not be more perfect. We’re recruiting for CFRs at multiple locations across the region and are looking for kind, compassionate people who are committed to helping others in their local community.

“We are welcoming applicants from throughout the West Midlands region however, volunteers are particularly sought several key areas in Stoke and Staffordshire, Coventry, Warwickshire, Shropshire, Worcestershire and Herefordshire to further bolster our growing team of more than 500 CFRs.”

Applicants should have a good all-round standard of education, basic IT skills, strong communication skills, and a good level of physical fitness to meet the demands of the role.

They must hold a full UK driving licence for at least one year with no more than six penalty points.

People can find out more about the role of CFRs and apply here.

The closing date for applications is Sunday, January 11, 2026.