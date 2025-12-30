Welsh residents urged to celebrate New Year's Eve safely to protect 999 services

This period is traditionally one of the busiest nights of the year for the Trust which is encouraging the public to take simple steps to protect their health and wellbeing.

The steps include ensuring you have enough prescription medication before GP surgeries close, drink alcohol in moderation, eat before drinking and alternate alcoholic drinks with soft drinks.

They advise planning your journey home in advance and never driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Avoid high-risk activities such as fireworks; burns and smoke inhalation from bonfires and fireworks can also worsen respiratory conditions, including asthma.

Keep a well-stocked first aid kit at home to treat minor injuries and common illnesses such as coughs, sore throats and diarrhoea.

Take extra care in cold weather to prevent slips, trips, falls and road traffic accidents.

Check in on family, friends and neighbours who may be particularly vulnerable.

If you’re unwell or injured and unsure what to do, visit the NHS 111 Wales website or try Albot - The NHS Wales Digital assistant, which can help you find answers to most questions and guide you to the right place for the health information and advice.

Judith Bryce, the Trust’s Assistant Director of Operations, said: “New Year’s Eve is always an extremely busy time for us, and last year we received 1,045 emergency 999 calls along with 2,272 non-emergency calls to our 111 service.

“The health system is under considerable pressure, and we all have a role to play in protecting vital services for those who need them most.



“By acting responsibly, you can help us help you.

“Please remember that 999 is for emergencies only. If your situation is not life-threatening but you need medical advice or reassurance, the NHS 111 Wales website should be your first port of call.”

The Trust is also reminding the public to treat emergency workers with respect.

Judith added: “While many people will be celebrating and enjoying themselves, our staff will be working tirelessly to keep people safe.



“Please remember that emergency workers are ordinary people doing an extraordinary job.

“They are there to help, so we ask everyone to treat our ambulance crews with kindness and respect and not subject them to any form of abuse.

“We wish everyone a safe and enjoyable New Year’s Eve and good health in the year ahead.”