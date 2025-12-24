Powys cancer support centre receives a £1,500 boost from local show committee

The Hundred House Improvement Society raised the money thanks to two social events they held.

Hundred House Show Co-ordinator Patricia Evans recently presented the money to the Bracken Trust Cancer Support Centre’s Chief Executive Lisa Griffiths.

The Bracken Trust offers help by providing information, advice, support, counselling and complementary therapies to anyone affected by cancer, including individuals diagnosed with cancer, families and care givers, bereaved families and the wider community.

Now the show committee has received a thank you letter from Mrs Griffiths.

In the letter, Mrs Griffiths says; “The Trust does not receive any statutory funding and therefore relies entirely on grant funding, legacies, donations and local fundraising such as yours to continue to give people affected by cancer the help and support they need.

“So once again, our sincere thanks for the kind donations and your support.”

The Hundred House and District Improvement Society was formed in the late 19th Century with the aim of improving standards of land and animal husbandry. The show itself has been running since the 1950’s.