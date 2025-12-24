Christmas Day parkruns: Hundreds of runners expected at festive 5k events across Shropshire
Runners across Shropshire will once again pause the presents and mince pies to head to their local Christmas Day parkrun.
The festive 5k events take place every year across the region, and, for some, it's the perfect chance to get their steps in before preparations for the big sit-down dinner begins.
Locals gather in force each year, solidifying the bond our many communities have, and this year as every year there are plenty of options on Christmas Day for runners hoping to get their fix.
Here are some of the runs available across Shropshire and the wider West Midlands this Christmas:
Alderford Lake parkrun
Alderford Lake, Tilstock Road, Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 3JQ at 9am
Beacon parkrun
Beacon Park, Swan Rd, Lichfield, WS13 6QZ at 9am
Cannock Chase parkrun
Cannock Chase, Marquis Drive, Cannock, Staffordshire, WS12 4PW at 9am
East Park parkrun
East Park, Hickman Avenue, Wolverhampton, WV1 2BS at 9am
Perton Playing Fields parkrun
Perton Playing Fields, Gainsborough Drive, Perton, WV6 7NR at 9am
Severn Valley Country parkrun
Severn Valley Country Park, Chapel Lane, Alveley, Bridgnorth, Shropshire, WV15 6NG at 9am
Shrewsbury parkrun
The Quarry, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 1RN at 9am
Telford parkrun
Telford Town Park, Hinkshay Road, Telford, Shropshire, TF4 3NZ at 9am
Walsall Arboretum parkrun
Walsall Arboretum, The Broadway, Walsall at 9am