Christmas Day parkruns: Hundreds of runners expected at festive 5k events across Shropshire

The festive 5k events take place every year across the region, and, for some, it's the perfect chance to get their steps in before preparations for the big sit-down dinner begins.

Locals gather in force each year, solidifying the bond our many communities have, and this year as every year there are plenty of options on Christmas Day for runners hoping to get their fix.

Runners across the West Midlands and Staffordshire will once again pause the presents and mince pies to head to their local Christmas Day parkrun

Here are some of the runs available across Shropshire and the wider West Midlands this Christmas:

Alderford Lake parkrun

Alderford Lake, Tilstock Road, Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 3JQ at 9am

Beacon parkrun

Beacon Park, Swan Rd, Lichfield, WS13 6QZ at 9am

Cannock Chase parkrun

Cannock Chase, Marquis Drive, Cannock, Staffordshire, WS12 4PW at 9am

East Park parkrun

East Park, Hickman Avenue, Wolverhampton, WV1 2BS at 9am

Perton Playing Fields parkrun

Perton Playing Fields, Gainsborough Drive, Perton, WV6 7NR at 9am

Severn Valley Country parkrun

Severn Valley Country Park, Chapel Lane, Alveley, Bridgnorth, Shropshire, WV15 6NG at 9am

Shrewsbury parkrun

The Quarry, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 1RN at 9am

Telford parkrun

Telford Town Park, Hinkshay Road, Telford, Shropshire, TF4 3NZ at 9am

Walsall Arboretum parkrun

Walsall Arboretum, The Broadway, Walsall at 9am