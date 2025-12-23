Top award for Powys carers who helped young man ‘find his voice’

John and Stacey Darrell, from Llandrindod Wells, Picked up the Living Well prize at the Shared Lives Plus Awards 2025 in November.

Their work was seen as an inspirational example of person-centred support and care from among Shared Lives carers across the UK.

The online ceremony was told that John and Stacey had used patience, consistency, and gentle encouragement to help the young man they support grow in confidence, make friends, and engage fully in community life.

John Darrell said on receiving the award: “We’ve been Shared Lives carers for about 12 years. We just think it’s the best thing… You get to know someone very, very well. They do literally become part of the family unit.”

John and Stacey work as Shared Lives carers – families or individuals who share their home with adults who need a little extra support to help them thrive – for Powys County Council.

The council’s Cabinet Member for a Caring Powys, Councillor Pete Roberts said: “John and Stacey’s support has been transformational and has literally helped this young man find his voice.

“Our Powys Shared Lives Scheme staff tell me they achieved what they did by not rushing this young man, but by instead offering acceptance and showing lots of patience. Well done John and Stacey!”

Ewan King, Chief Executive, Shared Lives Plus added: “Shared Lives shows what good social care looks like - people sharing homes, lives, and community connections that help everyone belong and live life their way. Shared Lives carers open their homes to adults and young people needing support, building trusting, reciprocal relationships that promote independence and social connection.”

To find out more about becoming a Shared Lives carer in Powys email shared.lives@powys.gov.uk or telephone 01597 826539.

More information is also available on Powys County Council’s website: https://en.powys.gov.uk/sharedlives

Shared Lives carers provide long-term, short breaks, emergency and day support to adults with learning and physical disabilities, sensory loss, autistic spectrum disorders, dementia, those experiencing poor mental health, or issues with substance misuse. They also help older people too.

They receive an allowance, when the person they are looking after stays with them. They also have access to training opportunities, respite entitlement and support from the Shared Lives team.

More information on Shared Lives Plus: https://sharedlivesplus.org.uk/