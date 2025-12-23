It was incredible to see that we are one step closer to transforming patient care for our communities with the topping-out of new four-storey facilities at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH).

Leaders, colleagues and project partners celebrated the significant milestone for RSH at a ceremony last week.

Part of the ceremony included colleagues leaving a lasting legacy by placing handprints on a concrete plinth that will be incorporated into the gardens of the new building.

Jo Williams, our group CEO, and Andrew Morgan, group chair, were joined by colleagues Lisa Walker, quality matron; and Shirely Wakeley, information receptionist, to set their handprints.

Lisa won the Chief Executive Award at the Trust Awards earlier this year. Shirley retires this week after 30 years working for the NHS, where she has welcomed thousands of patients through the doors of RSH in her role.

The development part of the Hospital Transformation Programme includes four new clinical floors, an expanded and modernised Emergency Department (ED) and a number of features designed to improve both patient experience and staff wellbeing.

Having these services based at the same site as the bigger, improved ED, which is also undergoing refurbishment, will mean that quicker decisions can be made about patient care.

As Christmas approaches, the NHS is urging local people to do all they can to help their relatives, friends, and neighbours leave hospital promptly in time for Christmas if they are medically ready.

With the festive period bringing extra pressure to hospitals, we are very grateful for the help families give to ensure patients can get home safely and quickly.

As winter sets in and seasonal illnesses circulate, hospitals face increased pressure, and we are very appreciative for the help families give to ensure patients can get home safely and quickly. Being at home with loved ones supports recovery, comfort and wellbeing.

Throughout the year, hospitals often care for patients who are clinically ready to be discharged. While they wait to leave, other people may have to wait longer for an emergency admission or a hospital bed.

Prompt discharge helps reduce risks associated with longer stays, including loss of independence, mobility, and wellbeing.

Last week, the Children’s Unit at Princess Royal Hospital had some very special visitors – members of Shrewsbury Town Football Club team.

Players, staff and management delivered a sleigh-load of gifts to young patients who face spending the festive period in hospital.

It was great to see the smiles on their faces as the visitors handed out presents, played games and drew with the youngsters. Thank you for making their day as it can be a really challenging time for patients and their families.

Finally, I would like to thank my hard-working colleagues who will be caring for patients over the Christmas period. I hope that you are able to spend some time with your loved ones over the festive period.

I wish all Shropshire Star readers a very happy and healthy Christmas and thank you for your support throughout the year.