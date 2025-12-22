Work on two Powys active travel schemes will begin in the new year

The schemes in Newtown and Llanidloes have been made possible after further Welsh Government funding was secured to extend and improve the active travel routes within the county.

The latest Welsh Government Safe Routes in Communities and Active Travel funding, with support from Transport for Wales, will enable work to begin on the following two schemes from as early as January 2026

The Newtown Dolfor Road Active Travel scheme will make improvements to the existing footway on Dolfor Road, between Plantation Lane and the railway bridge. The project will also install a road crossing to connect directly to the Treowen Active Travel paths and establish green infrastructure along the route.

The Llanidloes Llangurig Road/Smithfield Street Active Travel scheme will upgrade the existing footway from the Gro Car Park to Llangurig Road, connecting directly to the shared use path installed on Llangurig Road in 2024/25.

Once complete, the path will form a continuous active travel route between the car park and schools, improving accessibility, and allowing more pupils and their families to safely walk or cycle to and from school.

It is also likely to help reduce traffic congestion on Llangurig Road at peak times.

“With work soon to begin on these schemes, we are delighted to keep up the active travel momentum and increase the growing network of routes within the county.” explains Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys.

“Welsh Government has made it clear that active travel must be the natural mode of choice for short everyday journeys such as our commute to work, school or local shops, and the continued investment into practical active travel routes within Powys, like these in Newtown and Llanidloes, will help towards achieving this vision.

“Work is expected to begin in Newtown in early January and a few weeks later in Llanidloes. We will endeavour to keep disruption to a minimum, with traffic management in place for the duration of the project. We would like to thank everyone in advance for their patience and cooperation.”