Substance misuse charity given 12 months free rent at Knighton Civic Centre

Kaleidoscope was offered the chance to use the town’s council’s venue on a Tuesday from 9am until 3pm, free of charge last year.

It is an outreach organisation offering much needed support to individuals and families in Knighton dealing with alcohol and substance misuse issues.

At a recent meeting, town clerk Lorian Craggs Alferoff said; “That period has come to an end so we need to review the use and see if it is something the council wishes to continue.”

Deputy Mayor Councillor Tina Sharp said; “We gave them the room for free for 12 months and now we are also giving a room to the community transport group for free for 12 months and I feel they need to contribute now. We can’t keep giving free spaces to everybody.”

Councillor Chris Branford agreed

But Councillor Ben Butler said: “I think it’s really good for the town to benefit from these groups being here. It is also good for the town council to be seen to be doing it, so it’s a win win to host these services.”

Councillor Andrew Craggs said: “I think it comes down to what is this building for? If it is to make money then we should sell it because I don’t think its ever going to do that. I think it is to provide a space for things to happen in the community and both these groups do that. They meet a really important need in the community and I think that is what this building is for.”

Sally Vaughan- Ross said if that is the case then no other groups should be paying for rent, we can’t expect one group to get it for nothing ad others to have it for free.

Councillor Holly Adams-Evans added: “Kaleidoscope are trying to help people with addiction issues, people less fortunate than some of the rest of us and its an opportunity for the town council to show what’s its values are. I think we need to look at things case by case but I think it’s a really good thing for the community and it would be a shame if the council decided not to give it for free.”

Councillor Tom Crail agreed.

Knighton Mayor Councillor Tom Taylor said: “This is a building costing quite a lot of money. If we can make use of it for social activities then that is money well spent.”

Councillor Bob Andrews proposed giving the charity the room free of charge from 9am until 1pm.

But in a vote, a proposal by the mayor to all them to continue having it free of charge from 9am until 3pm for 12 months was agreed.

Members agreed to give Kaleidoscope 12 months more free rent at the Civic Centre.