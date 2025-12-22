Minister to visit 'world class' veterans centre at Shropshire hospital helping people transition to civilian life

The minister for veterans and people, Louise Sandher-Jones, has accepted an invitation to visit the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Gobowen.

Speaking in Parliament, North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan highlighted the hospital's role in supporting veterans as they transition to civilian life. The hospital's specialist veterans centre treats and cares for thousands of former Armed Forces personnel each year.

Mrs Morgan said: "The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt orthopaedic hospital in my constituency is home to a world-class veterans centre that provides not only excellent orthopaedic care but wraparound support to help veterans to continue their lives in civilian society.

"Will the minister come to North Shropshire and meet the people who run the centre, so that she can see for herself how effective this model is?"

In response, Louise Sandher-Jones said: "I thank Helen Morgan MP for highlighting the important work that is being undertaken, and I will of course pay a visit in due course."

RJAH is home to Headley Court, a £6 million, state-of-the-art orthopaedic centre Armed Forces veterans.

The two-storey building features nine standard examination and clinic rooms, an enhanced treatment room for minor outpatient procedures, an assessment room, a splinting and therapy room, and clinic space for virtual appointments.

At the main entrance is the RV Café and a dedicated veterans hub, where Shropshire Council and a range of military charities provide support to veteran patients and their families and friends. Support covers a wide range of issues, including homelessness, finance, debt management, welfare, post-traumatic stress disorder and benefits.