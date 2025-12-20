Shropshire Pharmacy Christmas and New Year opening times 2025 - including Boots, Asda and Well Pharmacy

To help keep you well over Christmas and New Year, pharmacies across the UK will be keeping their doors open over the holidays, here’s everything you need to know about their opening hours.

What are the Christmas opening hours for pharmacies?

Your local NHS pharmacy will be there to support you over the Christmas period, whilst many will be closed on Christmas Day.

Here is a list of some of the local NHS pharmacy opening times.

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Boots – 30–31 High Street, Bridgnorth, WV16 4DB (11am–12pm)

Lunts Pharmacies – Drovers' House, Auction Yard, Craven Arms, SY7 9BZ (11am–12pm)

Caxton Pharmacy – Oswald Road, Oswestry, SY11 1RD (11am–12pm)

Well Pharmacy – 101 Mount Pleasant Road, Shrewsbury, SY1 3EL (12pm–2pm)

Lunts Pharmacies – 1–3 Hereford Road, Shrewsbury, SY3 7QT (4pm–6pm)

Ironbridge Pharmacy & Post Office – 9 The Square, Ironbridge, Telford, TF8 7AQ (9am–1pm)

Chapel Lane Pharmacy – Chapel Lane, Wellington, Telford, TF1 1SS (12pm–2pm)

Leegomery Pharmacy – Units 1 & 2, Leegomery Local Centre, Leegomery, Telford, TF1 6XQ (4pm–6pm)

Boots – 10–12 Watergate Street, Whitchurch, SY13 1DW (11am–12pm)

BOXING DAY

Bridgnorth Pharmacy – 2 Mill Street, Bridgnorth, WV15 5AL (11am–12pm)

Boots – 34 Bull Ring, Ludlow, SY8 1AA (11am–12pm)

Boots – 48–50 Cheshire Street, Market Drayton, TF9 1PR (11am–12pm)

Day Lewis Pharmacy – 14 English Walls, Oswestry, SY11 2PA (11am–12pm)

Asda Pharmacy – Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury, SY3 7ET (10am–4pm)

Asda Pharmacy – St George's Road, Donnington Wood, Telford, TF2 7RX (10am–4pm)

Asda Pharmacy – Southwater Way, Malinsgate, Telford, TF3 4HZ (10am–4pm)

Ironbridge Pharmacy & Post Office – 9 The Square, Ironbridge, Telford, TF8 7AQ (9am–1pm)

Malinslee Pharmacy – Brunel Road, Malinslee, Telford, TF3 2JZ (4pm–6pm)

Rowlands Pharmacy – 11 High Street, Whitchurch, SY13 1AX (11am–12pm)

NEW YEARS DAY

Bridgnorth Pharmacy – 2 Mill Street, Bridgnorth, WV15 5AL (11am–12pm)

Lunts Pharmacy – 116–119 Lower Galdeford, Ludlow, SY8 1RU (11am–12pm)

Boots – 48–50 Cheshire Street, Market Drayton, TF9 1PR (11am–12pm)

Boots – 5–7 Church Street, Oswestry, SY11 2SU (10am–4pm)

Asda Pharmacy – Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury, SY3 7ET (10am–4pm)

Asda Pharmacy – St George's Road, Donnington Wood, Telford, TF2 7RX (10am–4pm)

Asda Pharmacy – Southwater Way, Malinsgate, Telford, TF3 4HZ (10am–4pm)

Green End Pharmacy – 11–13 Green End, Whitchurch, SY13 1AD (11am–12pm)

To find more information about whether your local pharmacy is open search your postcode on the NHS.UK website.