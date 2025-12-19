Christmas card competition proves a festive hit with children across West Midlands

Marnie Bernard, aged 7, from The Oratory Roman Catholic Primary School in Ladywood in Birmingham, produced the winning design for the National Institute of Health and Care Research (NIHR) West Midlands Regional Research Delivery Network (WM RRDN).

The Year 3 student pipped schoolmate Deborah Chibueze, 9, from Year 5, into second place.

Marnie’s image of gloved hands holding a heart-shaped snowball will be the image on next year’s Christmas card to be sent out by the organisation.

Dad Romero Bernard, daughter Marnie with her winning entry, and mum Nicola Restall.

Alicja Jablonska, aged 8, a Year 4 student at St Matthews CE (Aided) Primary School and Nursery Centre in Telford, was third.

Marnie received a £20 voucher and her school a £100 voucher, while Deborah and Alicja both received £10 vouchers.

Alicja Jablonska finished third with this card

The card is sent each year to around 200 people, including 130 schools, and 60 researchers/stakeholders.

Organiser Amy Stringer, Research Facilitator at WM RRDN, said: “We received 177 entries from school children aged 4 -11 across the West Midlands.

“An independent panel shortlisted the entries down to 20 and from there the wider WM RRDN team voted for their favourite.

Deborah Chibueze's unique card earned second place

“It was incredibly difficult to select a winner as we had such a range of wonderful entries, however the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place designs showed such creativity and festive spirit that they were the ultimate winners.

“This is such a festive way for the WM RRDN to connect with local schools and we are looking forward to the competitions we are planning for 2026.”

Marnie’s image of gloved hands holding a heart-shaped snowball was named as the winner

Marnie's mum Nicola Restall said: “I am really pleased that she has won this competition because she worked really hard with her Christmas card design.

“She spent time researching it and then making her design have a Christmas feel. Winning will also help with her confidence.”

Head of School Shannon Ryan said: “I am overjoyed to have two of my girls getting first place and second place in this art competition.

Deborah Chibueze, with mum Glory Chiubueze holding Deborah’s younger brother, holds her card and certificate

“At The Oratory, we are keen to ensure each child achieves their potential and it is clear that we could have future artists or designers in our school right now.

“Congratulations Marnie and Deborah and thank you RDN for organising such a fantastic opportunity for the children at The Oratory.”