Flu admissions soaring - find out how many have been admitted to every hospital trust in the West Midlands

The Midlands, comprising East and West is up 13 per-cent week on week in terms of the number of flu patients being treated in its hospitals.

But how does that compare nationally, and which trusts have the most cases of flu patients as the hospitals face the busy festive season?

Here is a list showing the latest available data for the number of flu patients in hospital for each region and NHS trust in England.

People in the West Midlands are being encouraged to come forward for their flu vaccine after figures of people being treated have increased in most trusts.

The figures show the average number of flu patients per day in the week ending December 14 and the average number (in brackets) of flu patients per day in the previous week ending December 7.

Regions:

Midlands 706 (627, up 13%)

Eastern England 287 (207, up 39%)

London 484 (408, up 18%)

North-east England & Yorkshire 813 (673, up 21%)

North-west England 386 (403, down 4%)

South-west England 195 (139, up 40%)

South-east England 269 (202, up 33%)

Of the trusts from across the West Midlands, only two - University Hospitals of North Midlands and Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust - have shown decreases week on week. Here are the figures:

Figures show more than half of eligible people in the Black Country have still not come forward for their flu vaccination and they are being encouraged to do so.

Sally Roberts, chief quality officer and chief nursing officer for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board (ICB) and NHS Birmingham and Solihull ICB, said: "We are urging everyone who is eligible, especially those who live with someone who is has a weakened immune system, school-aged children or those aged two to three not to delay."

You can book a flu vaccine for you or your child today via the NHS App, by attending a mobile clinic, or contacting your pharmacist or GP practice.