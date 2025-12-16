Kathryn has begun to do Judo

With Kathryn as she received her award were her Mum and Dad, Nanny and Grandad, Richard and Jenny from the Judo Club, Headteacher Gareth Cornelius, Town Councillor Alison Lewis (school governor) and the Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond

Kathryn Pope, 10, received the first of two awards for under 18 year-olds from Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond at Builth Wells Primary School on Monday.

Councillor Hammond announced that he would present an award to a youngster who had overcome adversity, displayed fantastic community spirit and/ or exhibited extraordinary bravery.

Kathryn started feeling unwell in October 2023 and despite visits to the GP, and numerous blood tests, there was no indication of what was causing it.

On January 4 2024, when she was only eight years old, Kathryn was taken to Hereford A&E by her mum and dad Jayne Lyons and Ed Pope after a particularly bad evening of being unwell and as it transpired they did not come home for six months

Kathryn was diagnosed with cancer, Burkitt’s Lymphoma - one of only about three cases in Wales each – and she was transferred to Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff on January 6 2024 and immediately started her treatment, which consisted of a very intense of chemotherapy, regular lumbar punctures etc.

Because the treatment was so intense, she had to stay in the hospital for the duration of her six months of treatment, often spending time in isolation due to her immunity being compromised by the chemotherapy and various infections and viruses that she would pick up, including a fungal infection on her lung.

Her parents were able to stay with her, and the family were supported throughout by LATCH, the Welsh Children’s Cancer Charity.

LATCH gave them a toiletry bag on the first night, with a toothbrush and toothpaste etc and provided the family with a free room above Kathryn’s ward so they could be near her, as well as providing emotional and practical support such as grants available and even giving Kathryn her very own iPad so she could stay in touch with school, friends and family! All of it is provided by donations to the charity.

The treatment was a success, and Kathryn left the hospital in June 2024 cancer free, although she still had several months of having a PICC line in her arm and further treatment.

Despite all that she went through, she remained upbeat, befriending other children on the ward and even helping the nurses and play therapists at times; she designed an Easter Egg hunt for all the children on the ward, drew a St David’s Day display on the ward window and took part, when she was able, in all the activities that were arranged for the children.

Despite not being allowed many visitors, apart from her parents, she continued to stay in touch with her school, friends, and family via letters and online.

Since leaving the hospital, Kathryn has raised over £1,000 for LATCH and has been asked to become an ambassador for them, tirelessly helping to raise awareness of the charity and of childhood cancer.

As an ambassador and a patient, she was asked to speak at their brand launch in September 2025 where she talked openly about her experiences and of how Latch helped her and her parents, both during and after treatment, and also interviewed the Chief Executive Officer of Latch and some of the Trustees and Patrons.

Kathryn continues to raise money through various fundraising events, donating her birthday money, encouraging’ her dad to run the Newport half marathon, going sugar free for September, collecting signatures of influential Welsh personalities on a bilingual boardgame called Hyderus to raffle.

She also took part in a ‘Danceathon’ organised by the local dance group ‘Latch’ to raise money for the Latch Charity, getting her Blue Peter Sports Badge in the process.

Kathryn believes it is very important to continue to raise awareness of not only the Latch Charity but also of childhood cancer and what support is available for others who may experience something similar to what she had to go through last year.

But Kathryn’s scary and horrific experience has led her down an unexpected pathway – TV work.

She has appeared on Prynhawn Da on S4C, as she is a Welsh speaker, talking about Childhood Cancer Month, she took part in filming for Children in Need 2025 and has also appeared on Newyddion Ni talking about her experiences and again raising awareness.

She is now taking part in filming for a programme called Cymru Waw, which will air on Friday, December 19.

Since leaving the hospital, she still has to go back to Cardiff for regular check-ups, initially weekly, then monthly and now every three months, it will gradually reduce to every six months and then annually until she is 18 years old.

She is now as active as ever, having restarted school and all the activities she was taking part in before her diagnosis; swimming, horse riding and Scouts.

She started Judo in January this year and has already competed in five competitions in England and Wales and started squash at the beginning of November.

She is also a member of the AH Players, a theatre group at the Albert Hall in Llandrindod Wells.

Kathryn’s mum Jayne said: “Kathryn has taken everything in her stride; from the initial diagnosis, the intensive and intrusive treatment over an extended period of time, losing her hair due to the chemotherapy, complications that arose during her treatment, being isolated from family and friends.

“Yet throughout it all, she has wanted to help others and has endured everything with such resilience and maturity in someone so young, striving to raise awareness and fundraise for those charities that helped her and her family.”

Cllr Hammond said: “As Mayor you have to deal with tough decisions and pleasurable ones, but it is rare that you have to deal with one that is both tough and pleasurable.

“Deciding who was to be a recipient of an award fell into this category. All of the nominees were worthy of winning, but obviously I had to narrow it down.

“Even then I could not decide on just one, so I decided to give out two awards. Kathryn is the first of these; She truly is a remarkable young lady and very deserving of recognition. My thanks go to Richard and Jenny from the Judo Club, and Headteacher of Builth Wells Primary School, Mr Gareth Cornelius, for nominating Kathryn”