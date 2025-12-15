Powys residents urged to act on urgent baby sleep pillow safety alert

The Office for Product Safety and Standards has issued a warning that baby sleep pillows present a serious risk of suffocation and should never be used.

These products are designed to keep a baby’s head in a fixed position, which can restrict airflow and lead to fatal consequences.

Powys Trading Standards is urging households who may have purchased or been given one of these products to stop using baby sleep pillows immediately, remove them from your baby’s sleeping environment, dispose of the product safely so it cannot be reused and spread the word to friends and family to prevent harm.

Councillor Richard Church, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for Legal and Regulatory Services, said: “We strongly urge parents and carers to act now. Baby sleep pillows are dangerous and should never be used. Babies should always sleep on a flat, firm surface without any pillows, cushions, or soft items.

“Please check your home and make sure these products are removed and disposed of safely. Sharing this message could save a life.”

For more information, visit: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/safety-alert-issued-for-baby-sleep-pillows