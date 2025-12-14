'Exceptional at treating people with kindness': Care home near Newport handed 'good' CQC rating

Residential care home Woodcote Hall, off the A41, south of Newport, has been rated 'good' by the CQC following an inspection in October.

The visit was the first rated inspection at the home since it was handed a 'requires improvement' rating in August 2022.

During the most recent inspection, the healthcare watchdog said "significant improvements" had been made at the home.

Woodcote Hall provides care and support for older people and younger adults, including those living with dementia, mental health conditions or sensory impairments.