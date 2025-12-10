Hospitals nursing chief hails opening of trust's new wards

This week we welcomed our first patients to two new, modern wards at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH), which will make a huge difference to our patients.

The wards are now home to gastroenterology and surgical services, providing an additional 56 inpatient beds.

Patient Gary Footman was the last patient to move from Ward 25, which will now undergo some refurbishments ahead of becoming a new general medical ward before Christmas. This will provide clinical space needed for teams to continue to provide the right care, at the right time.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust's nursing chief Paula Gardner

It will help to create more joined-up working and improve access between our surgical and rehabilitation teams.

Clinical teams have worked together to design the wards, which feature more modern staff bases, spacious single rooms and enhanced infection prevention and control measures.

I would like to thank all those teams who have worked so hard to create these wards and help us improve healthcare for our communities.

We are also working with our health and care partners to help those in our communities stay well and get the right care, in the right place and at the right time.

The ‘Think Which Service’ campaign urges people to take simple steps to protect their health and make informed choices.

By taking a moment to ‘Think Which Service’ it often means you will receive care faster and more conveniently.

If you have a life-threatening emergency, our emergency departments remain open 24 hours a day, so please continue to come forward as normal.

We are encouraging people to help in any way possible and if you do not have a life-threatening emergency please think of the other options available to you.

You can also visit NHS 111 online or call 111 if you need urgent medical help or consider visiting your local Minor Injury Unit in Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Oswestry and Whitchurch.

There is also your local pharmacy or GP. For further information about ‘Think Which Service’, which aims to help you to know where to go to get the right advice, support and treatment for your health needs as quickly as possible, visit http://thinkwhichservice.co.uk.

Festivities have arrived with patients, their families and colleagues joining us for the Christmas lights being switched on at both our hospitals.

Jo Williams, our group CEO, switched on the lights at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) with help from Seb Gilbert, age four, who has been a patient at SaTH since he was 18 months old and I was delighted to be joined by three of our interns from the DFN Project Search to switch on the lights at RSH.

George Sidwell, Henry Stott, Jared Griffiths are all taking part in the project which helps young adults with additional needs to secure meaningful employment.

A huge thank you to the estates teams for creating festive magic at both sites - the Grinch and Santa’s Grotto were a big hit at PRH.