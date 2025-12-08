Shropshire cancer trial study gets extra funding boost

Nearly 2,000 patients have so far taken part in the TRIOMIC study at the Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) in Stafford Park, Telford, and it is hoped to reach a target of 6,600 by the end of June 2026.

The trial – the first of its kind in the UK - is being run by the Research and Innovation Department at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) linking up with Origin Sciences, a medical technology company.

The new test is quick and pain-free, utilising the Oricol device by collecting samples. The samples are then tested at laboratories for abnormal cells from cancer and significant polyps.

At the opening of the clinic rooms earlier this year were Jo Williams - group chief executive of SaTH, Hugo Lywood - chief executive of Origin Sciences, and Jon Lacy-Colson. They were joined by other members of the research team

It cannot definitively diagnose cancer, but those who receive a positive result must have a colonoscopy in hospital.

By using the test, it will give patients the all-clear, meaning they do not need the more invasive and expensive colonoscopy.

Three new clinic rooms opened at the CDC earlier this year, which has meant that more patients can now be seen with 150 appointments per week.

This has enabled patients to be seen at their first outpatient appointment within three to five days of referral by their GP.

Jon Lacy-Colson, a consultant colorectal surgeon and chief investigator for the trial, said: “This project gives us the capacity to see all patients who are referred on the colorectal cancer urgent suspected pathway. Patients will also get an answer quicker about whether they need a colonoscopy.”

Jenni Rowlands, deputy medical director at SaTH, said: “It is fantastic that additional funding has meant that the TRIOMIC trial has been extended until June next year. This trial is already having a huge impact on our patients as they are being seen at their first outpatient appointment much quicker.

“It is hoped that the new test will mean that patients can find out more quickly whether they need to have a colonoscopy and we should also be able to diagnose colorectal cancer at a much earlier stage.”

If successful, eight out of 10 patients will know that they haven’t got cancer within five days of the test, rather than having a 45-minute colonoscopy requiring full bowel preparation and a separate visit to hospital.

The trust said the initial work from the laboratory indicates the results are promising.

The results will be shared at a summit chaired by Lord Brampton, at the London Society of Medicine in January.

Colorectal cancer affects 42,000 people a year - one in 17 - in the UK and SaTH sees about 350 colorectal cancer cases a year.

With the current pathway each year more than 5,000 patients are discharged with no further action; more than 5,000 patients undergo prep and a ‘normal’ colonoscopy and the cost to the trust is £3-5 million per year.

The TRIOMIC team also won the Research and Innovation Champion category in the trust’s Celebratory Awards in October for their prestigious work on the study.