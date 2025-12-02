New mental health support text service launched in Shropshire - running 24 hours a day

A new 24/7 mental health text support service has launched this week, supporting anyone living in across Shropshire - including in Telford & Wrekin.

People of all ages can text ‘STW’ to 85258 free of charge to receive support for their mental health at any time of the day or night.

The new text service offers an additional way for individuals having problems with their mental health to seek and receive help.

It is delivered by Shout on behalf of Midlands Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (MPFT) who are commissioned by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin (ICB).

Launch of new 24/7 mental health support text service in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin

It follows the successful rollout of NHS 111’s mental health option (option 2) and supports the national transformation of NHS mental health care – with a commitment to delivering services that are accessible, responsive and tailored to individual needs.

A spokesperson for MPFT staid the service is tailored to people facing mental health difficulties, and ideal for those who may feel anxious talking on the phone or who need support in a private or public place without drawing attention.

If needed, text responders can help signpost those in need to local services like NHS 111, crisis teams, or other community-based mental health support.

Cathy Riley, managing director of MPFT’s Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Care Group said: “We are committed to enabling people of all ages to access mental health support when they need it, in a way that’s most comfortable and convenient for them, and this new text service offers an additional way to get help.

“People of all ages experiencing problems with their mental health should feel comfortable in seeking support, and this new service offers a timely way of accessing that help and guidance if they need it.

"As well as supporting those who prefer having a conversation with someone by text, it’s particularly aimed at supporting people who are deaf, experience hearing loss, are speech impaired, or find talking on the phone difficult.”

Dr Rachel Gallyot, interim chief medical officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said: “We understand how important it is for people to have quick and easy access to mental health support, especially during times of distress.

"This new text service provides a safe, discreet and accessible way for anyone in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin to reach out for help 24/7.

"It complements our existing services and reflects our commitment to making mental health care more responsive, inclusive and tailored to individual needs.

"We encourage anyone who is struggling to use this service and take that vital first step towards support.”

Anyone feeling unsafe, distressed or worried about their mental health can also call NHS 111 and select the mental health option.

The text service is not for urgent or emergency support; if you are worried about your own, or someone else's immediate safety, have thoughts about hurting yourself or other people, or do not feel you can keep yourself or someone else safe, you should call 999 immediately.