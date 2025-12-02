'A massive surprise': Hospital booking clerk honoured for 'outstanding' commitment to patient care

Rima Chowdhury, a member of the inpatient booking team at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Gobowen, has been recognised with the hospital's Stars Award for November.

The monthly award celebrates individuals or teams who go above and beyond to demonstrate excellence in patient care.

"It was a massive surprise, I didn’t expect it, and I feel really honoured," said Rima. "It’s a massive thing for me and I’m really happy. It reflects on my whole team and everyone, because without my team we wouldn’t be able to do it."

Rima was nominated by service manager Laura Crump and consultant orthopaedic surgeon Rob Freeman for her exceptional work.

Laura said: "Rima deserves recognition for her dedication and the high standard of work she delivers every day. She is always friendly, proactive and focused, ensuring the booking process is as seamless as possible for our patients.

"Despite ongoing pressures, she continues to work tirelessly and is a valued member of the team."

Rob added: "Rima plays a key role within our service, and her resilience has been remarkable. She consistently looks for solutions to challenges, no matter how complex, and approaches her work with positivity and professionalism. I am delighted to see her recognised in this way."

Rima received her award from RJAH chief executive Stacey Keegan. She received a certificate alongside a voucher and chocolates.

She said: "Rima embodies the values that make RJAH special. She is compassionate and committed to patient care, and her ability to remain positive and focused through a challenging time is commendable.

"I am delighted to present her with November’s RJAH Stars Award."