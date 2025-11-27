Increase in consultant recruitment at county hospitals will benefit patients, says trust

The number of people applying for consultant roles has risen at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) with 33 consultants, including both substantive and NHS locum consultants recruited since the start of this financial year on April 1.

In addition, several more consultants are currently under offer and progressing through the onboarding process with support from the trust’s Medical People Services team.

The organisation said that more consultants joining the trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, will mean enhanced patient care and a better working environment for all staff.

The new consultant welcome session held earlier this year.

SaTH said the progress has been supported by strengthened trainee programmes, ensuring more candidates have the right skills and qualifications to succeed.

It added that its focus remains on creating a "supportive and inclusive environment for all clinicians", saying the commitment is "helping it attract people from across the UK and internationally, creating a multicultural workforce".

Dr John Jones, Executive Medical Director, said: “We are thrilled to see this success in recruitment. This increase in our numbers and expertise of consultants will strengthen our services and improve patient care across our hospitals.

“Our goal remains clear, to ensure every patient receives the best possible care, supported by a skilled and diverse clinical team.”

