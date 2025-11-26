Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service Raises £168,604 for the Fire Fighters Charity

The Service’s Certificate of Appreciation

This sum, which is a slight increase on last year’s £166,297 total, is the result of the tireless efforts from both operational and support staff across the Service.

From busy community car washes to engaging Fire Station open days, and from physical challenges to creative fundraising initiatives, staff have gone above and beyond to support a very worthwhile cause.

MAWWFRS’s Assistant Chief Fire Officer Craig Flannery said: “I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to our staff and supporters who have contributed, for their generosity, enthusiasm and community spirit. This will make a real difference to the Fire Fighters Charity and will have a lasting impact on the lives of those who dedicate themselves to keeping others safe.”

The Fire Fighters Charity offers lifelong support to the mental, physical and social wellbeing of serving and retired Firefighters, their families, and other Fire and Rescue Service personnel.

Founded in 1943, the Charity is funded through donations and fundraising events by Fire and Rescue Services, and it is an essential resource for those who dedicate their lives to protecting others.

Pictured with the Service’s Certificate of Appreciation are MAWWFRS’s Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), Craig Flannery and MAWWFRS’s Central Response Officer and Charity Coordinator, Nerys Thomas. Both have personally benefited from the support provided by the Fire Fighters Charity.

During his recovery from a knee ligament injury, Assistant Chief Fire Officer Flannery found invaluable support through the Fire Fighters Charity, which played a crucial role in his rehabilitation journey.

The Charity provided him with tailored treatment and assistance, helping him manage both the physical and emotional challenges that often accompany such injuries.

As well as serving as the link between the Fire Fighters Charity and all parts of MAWWFRS and its staff, Nerys has experienced the physical and mental wellbeing support the Charity provides.

In an article previously published by the Fire Fighters Charity, Nerys has shared how she received rehabilitation treatment following a skiing accident.

Her bespoke programme included pool sessions, workshops and walks, which helped her return to her love of running quicker than expected.

After her father sadly passed away, Nerys knew she could turn to the Charity for support again and took part in a Rest and Recharge stay at Harcombe House.

Speaking of the support she has received from the Charity, Nerys said: “During my Rest and Recharge stay, my mother, my husband and I were able to enjoy lovely walks, outdoor reading, trips to the local area and had all our meals prepared for us by the chefs there which were amazing.

The charity was absolutely brilliant throughout my contact with them. I’m keen to spread the word to other green book staff who still aren’t aware they’re eligible for support from the charity.”