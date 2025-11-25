Change to Shropshire's prescription ordering service had ‘significant’ impact on GP staff - health boss

Simon Whitehouse, the chief executive of NHS Shropshire Telford and Wrekin (NHS STW), is set to tell a board meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) that leaders will “continue to support all colleagues”.

The Prescription Ordering Direct (POD) service is being decommissioned and phased out by the end of November. The phone- and email-based system was introduced in 2016/17 to help reduce medicine waste, but a review found that it duplicated what some GP practices and the NHS app was already doing. Its cost on the local health and care system was put at more than £1 million each year.

In a report to be presented to the board meeting in Shrewsbury Mr Whitehouse thanked staff for their work.

“We appreciate that this has had an impact on the staff in the service, the patients that use the service and the GP practices that were linked to the service,” wrote Mr Whitehouse.

“I acknowledge the impact on staff employed in the Integrated Care Board is significant, and I want to take this opportunity to thank them for the work that they have done as part of this service.”

Simon Whitehouse, chief executive officer of NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. Picture: NHS STW

Mr Whitehouse’s report said the senior team will “continue to support all colleagues as part of this decommissioning process and ensure that there is support in place where this is required.”

The POD system was used by about 70 per cent of local GP practices and Mr Whitehouse said they will “continue to work with practices to support them with a safe and smooth transition away from the service and with partners to ensure there are digital support options available within communities".

“We will continue to ensure that support is available as this transition continues.”

He said the change has required some practices to put systems and processes in place that support this transition.

“We are grateful for their continued efforts to ensure that patient care remains central at all times.”

NHS STW says access to medication will remain a priority for all patients, whether they use digital services or not. Prescriptions can be ordered via the NHS App or via GP practices.

Options include GP practice online services, using a paper form attached to prescriptions, or in-person requests at practices and pharmacies.

The local NHS advice is to check with GP practices to see which options are available.