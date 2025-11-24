The three Christmas food products the Food Standard Agency is urging you not to eat - here’s why you need to return them to a store urgently

Three Christmas food products have been recalled over a safety risk

The Food Standards Agency has issued an urgent warning

Customers are being urged not to eat the items, but return them for a full refund

Three Christmas food products have been taken off the shelves with customers who have already bought them being urged to return them to the shops immediately.

Health officials at the Food Standards Agency issued the warning on Thursday, November 21 over the seasonal treats from Flapjackery due to concerns they could pose a serious health risk to anyone with a tree nut allergy.

The items being recalled are:

Flapjackery Mince Pie Crumble Flapjack (170g)

Flapjackery Christmas Towers box (6x85g)

Flapjackery Rudolph box (6x170g)

All products have a best-before date of March 2026.

Flapjackery is recalling Mince Pie Crumble Flapjack products because they contain almonds, which are not mentioned on the label | Food Standards Agency/Flapjackery

Anyone with a nut allergy who has purchased the items since November 1, and up to and including November 19, is urged not to eat it and return it to stores, or contact customer services. The products were not on sale prior to November 1.

In a safety alert, the Food Standards Agency said: “If you have bought the any of the above products and have an allergy to almonds (nuts) do not eat them.

“Instead return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. For further details, please contact Flapjackery at enquiries@flapjackery.co.uk or customer services on 01822 258008. “

Flapjackery is a Devon-based business that serves flapjack products and gift boxes for delivery nationwide.

It also has 16 stores across the South West, including in Tavistock, Plymouth, Minehead, Wells, St Ives, Bath, Bristol, Chichester, Dartmouth, and Falmouth.

The company said that anyone who has purchased one of the affected items can be returned to one of their stores where they will receive a full refund.

The FSA added: "Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold. Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

"Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk. When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an allergy alert."