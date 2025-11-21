Care home in village near Shrewsbury rated 'good' by CQC after concerns were raised about staffing levels

Residential care home, Merrington Grange near Bomere Heath, has been rated 'good' across the board following a visit from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The facility cares for up to nine people with learning disabilities and autism, but was home to seven residents when inspectors visited in September.

During a prior visit in 2022, the healthcare watchdog raised concerns about the facility over a shortage of staff, and told bosses that more needed to be done.

Merrington Grange near Bomere Heath. Photo: Google

While the previous report stated that those who worked at the home were "kind and caring", inspectors found residents were not always supported by a sufficient number of staff, and that use of "a high number" of agency staff meant turnover was high.

But at the most recent visit, inspectors found that staffing levels and recruitment practices had improved, and that there were "always enough staff on duty to promptly meet people’s needs".

The latest report, published this week, said: "The provider made sure there were enough qualified, skilled and experienced staff, who received effective support, supervision and development.

"They worked together well to provide safe care which met people’s individual needs.

"We found recruitment practices had improved since our previous inspection. There were some vacancies which the provider had plans in place to support recruitment.

"The provider followed safe recruitment processes and had made the necessary checks before staff worked with vulnerable people."

As a result, the care home has been rated 'good' across the board.

The full report is available to view online at cqc.org.uk