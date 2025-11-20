Lunchtime walks organised in Powys to support White Ribbon Day

They are also being encouraged by the White Ribbon charity to use their voices to create a world where everyone feels safe, equal and respected, under the theme: ‘We Speak Up’.

The walks which have been organised by the county council, in support of the global White Ribbon movement and White Ribbon Day, will start at 12.30pm at the Integrated Family Centre, Park Street in Newtown, Powys County Hall, Spa Road East in Llandrindod Wells and Dinas Road car park in Brecon.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Powys County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “These walks are a powerful opportunity for us to stand together, raise awareness, and show our collective support for a future free from violence against women and girls. Let’s show everyone that words and actions, motivated by hate, have no place in our communities.”

Powys County Council is a White Ribbon accredited organisation which means it has made a commitment to ending violence against women in Powys communities, improving its own workplace culture and ensuring the safety of its female employees.

White Ribbon works to prevent violence against women and girls by encouraging men and boys to make changes to the way they act and behave: https://www.whiteribbon.org.uk/

This year it is highlighting that one in four women will be a victim of sexual assault or attempted assault in their lifetimes. (National Audit Office, 2025), 39% of secondary school teachers said they are aware of at least one incident of misogynistic behaviour from a pupil in the last week. (BBC, 2025) and three in five women have experienced sexual harassment, bullying or verbal abuse in the workplace. (Trade Unions Congress, 2023)

Cllr Dorrance, who is one of the council’s White Ribbon Lead Ambassadors added: “Sexist jokes, catcalling, staring, and comments might seem harmless, but they are serious because they can lead to violence and abuse.

“Every time we ignore something that doesn’t feel right, we miss a chance to set a better example.”

Find out more about this year’s White Ribbon theme: https://www.whiteribbon.org.uk/wespeakup

Although there is no walk in Welshpool this year, the town council has organised a candlelit vigil which will take place outside the town hall at 5pm.

In the Brecon area, a White Ribbon Service is to be held at St David’s Church, Llanfaes, at 2.30pm on Sunday 30 November.